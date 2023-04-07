BJP sounds bugle for Lok Sabha polls   

Home Cities Delhi

“This is the reason why BJP is the biggest political party in the world,” said state-president Virendra Sachdeva.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday marks the 44th foundation of the party by launching the party’s 2024 “Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar” wall painting campaign at Bengali Market in New Delhi.

On this occasion, the senior party functionaries including state-president Virendra Sachdeva, Leaders of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri and others hoisted the party flag at hundreds of places including the state office in Delhi. 

Alike National President JP Nadda, Delhi-president Sachdeva also participated in the wall painting campaign --”Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajapa Sarkar” for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Paharganj. 
Addressing the party workers, Sachdeva said that the BJP is a party dedicated to the service of ‘Mother India’ irrespective of caste and region. 

“This is the reason why BJP is the biggest political party in the world,” added Sachdeva.  Talking about the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Sachdeva directed party workers not to stop or get tried for the next year and ensure BJP’s victory in the 2024 elections by taking the benefits of PM Narendra Modi’s message and programs to the last person of the society.

In a mass program, the party workers along with senior leaders listened to Prime Minister’s message. BJP workers at about 14000 places including all booth committees heard the message of the Prime Minister. 

