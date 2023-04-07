Delhi court to take up ED case against Sukesh on April 18

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against three Tihar jail officials in a money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and others over alleged extortion of Rs 200 crore.

The agency filed the final report before Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik against jail officials Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Sunder Bora and Dharam Singh Meena, who was arrested earlier this year and are currently in judicial custody.

The judge has listed the matter for further hearing on April 18. The agency alleged the three accused were involved in the offence of money laundering. The ED had lodged the case based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been accused of cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, the wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Singh was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd. Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the case. The court had on November 15 granted bail to Fernandez, who is an accused in the money laundering case. She was not arrested in the case.

Sukesh threatens to ‘expose’ Kejriwal

In an open letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has launched a scathing attack, threatening to release excerpts of chats that will expose his nexus with the ‘South Group’ in the so-called Delhi Excise Scam.



