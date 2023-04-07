Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court to take up ED case against Sukesh on April 18

The judge has listed the matter for further hearing on April 18. The agency alleged the three accused were involved in the offence of money laundering.

Published: 07th April 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Sukesh Chandrasekhar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against three Tihar jail officials in a money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and others over alleged extortion of Rs 200 crore.

The agency filed the final report before Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik against jail officials Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Sunder Bora and Dharam Singh Meena, who was arrested earlier this year and are currently in judicial custody.

The judge has listed the matter for further hearing on April 18. The agency alleged the three accused were involved in the offence of money laundering. The ED had lodged the case based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been accused of cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, the wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Singh was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd. Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the case. The court had on November 15 granted bail to Fernandez, who is an accused in the money laundering case. She was not arrested in the case. 

Sukesh threatens to ‘expose’ Kejriwal

In an open letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has launched a scathing attack, threatening to release excerpts of chats that will expose his nexus with the ‘South Group’ in the so-called Delhi Excise Scam. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukesh Chandrasekhar ED Jacqueline Fernandez
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp