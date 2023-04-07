Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court issues notice to CBI in Sisodia’s bail case

Order states that there has to be substantial probable cause for first believing that accused is not guilty of offence

Published: 07th April 2023

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (File photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the CBI’s response on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in the excise policy scam case. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice on the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s plea and asked the agency to file its response. 
“Issue notice. Let reply be filed,” the judge said. 

On March 31, a trial court dismissed Sisodia’s plea, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy relating to the alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26, following several rounds of questioning. 

The matter would be heard next on April 20. Senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur appeared for Sisodia and said that everyone, except their client, has been granted bail by the trial court, and requested the shortest returnable date for listing the matter. Advocate Anupam Sharma appeared for CBI.
“This is a case of regular bail where everyone except me has been granted bail by the trial court,” Krishnan said.

“Seven charge sheeted, five not arrested, two granted bail before the charge sheet is filed. Another person was arrested in February and granted bail by the same court,” Mathur said.

“Public servants to whom they say there is a trail not even arrested,” Krishnan said. Further investigation with respect to Sisodia is continuing, the high court was informed. Sisodia is currently under judicial custody in the CBI case, which was extended by the special court till April 17 on Monday.

Sisodia has been booked under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 477A (falsification of accounts) Indian Penal code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act). A trial court in Delhi had rejected Sisodia’s bail plea on March 31.

