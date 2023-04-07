Delhi to have one district for property registration 

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was a nightmare for thousands of city citizens, especially those ill and infirmed when they had to travel long distances for property registration. No longer. The entire city will be declared as a single district for the purpose of registration of properties. Raj Bhavan officials said Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday issued a direction in the matter.

The move is aimed to make registration of properties a hassle-free exercise since it will allow people to get their properties registered from any of the given sub-registrar offices. So far, properties falling under the jurisprudence of specific sub-registrar offices have been registered there only.

The revenue districts of the city have been divided into 22 sub-registrar offices. After the new rule, people will be able to get their properties registered from any of the sub-registrar offices. “This move is expected to put a check over malpractices. Further, the issuance of NOCs by the Revenue Department regarding the status of a particular land will also be made online in a faceless module, thereby eliminating any human interface,” a senior official said.

Delhi will have India’s Online Complaint Information Management System, being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). It would enable online registration of complaints in corruption cases with provisions to upload photographic/video/audio evidence, officials said. In order to prevent any misuse of this online complaint portal, the L-G has directed to make the uploading of evidence mandatory for registration of any complaint, said officials.

The announcement was made while reviewing the performance of the Vigilance Department in a meeting held in the day, they added. Aadhaar authentication of complainants/users will be mandatory to lodge complaints.

NEW DELHI: It was a nightmare for thousands of city citizens, especially those ill and infirmed when they had to travel long distances for property registration. No longer. The entire city will be declared as a single district for the purpose of registration of properties. Raj Bhavan officials said Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday issued a direction in the matter. The move is aimed to make registration of properties a hassle-free exercise since it will allow people to get their properties registered from any of the given sub-registrar offices. So far, properties falling under the jurisprudence of specific sub-registrar offices have been registered there only. The revenue districts of the city have been divided into 22 sub-registrar offices. After the new rule, people will be able to get their properties registered from any of the sub-registrar offices. “This move is expected to put a check over malpractices. Further, the issuance of NOCs by the Revenue Department regarding the status of a particular land will also be made online in a faceless module, thereby eliminating any human interface,” a senior official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Delhi will have India’s Online Complaint Information Management System, being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). It would enable online registration of complaints in corruption cases with provisions to upload photographic/video/audio evidence, officials said. In order to prevent any misuse of this online complaint portal, the L-G has directed to make the uploading of evidence mandatory for registration of any complaint, said officials. The announcement was made while reviewing the performance of the Vigilance Department in a meeting held in the day, they added. Aadhaar authentication of complainants/users will be mandatory to lodge complaints.