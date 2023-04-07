Home Cities Delhi

Jairam, Scindia spar over history, and a bit of poetry

Rani Laxmi Bai must be flummoxed about how her name has been regularly bandied, used and abused by politicians. The weapons have changed though.

Published: 07th April 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jairam Ramesh

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jairam Ramesh

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rani Laxmi Bai must be flummoxed about how her name has been regularly bandied, used and abused by politicians. The weapons have changed though.  

The war is not through shining swords but sarcasm-dipped words centuries after she died, the latest war erupted between Jyotiraditya Scindia saying Congress only had one ideology which is that of a traitor. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh hit back sighting his forefathers’ history of war with Rani of Jhansi and the alleged betrayal by Scindias.

The war of words reached a new low on Thursday with both tutoring each other on history.  Scindia attacked Gandhi on Wednesday saying that “Congress has been now left with only one ideology which is of a traitor, an ideology which works against the country”.

Scindia’s comments, invited a sharp response from Congress, with Jairam targeting Scindia and Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying both have been huge beneficiaries of the Grand Old Party and its leadership. “With every passing day, they give powerful evidence that this generosity to them was undeserved. They reveal their true character which they kept hidden for so long,” he said.

Ramesh in a tweet, also asked Scindia if he had forgotten Subhadra Kumari Chauhan’s poem on Rani of Jhansi. The poem also referred to the Scindia family, the rulers of Gwalior, as friends of the British.

“Has he forgotten Subhadra Kumari Chauhan’s immortal poem on the Rani of Jhansi?” Ramesh tweeted. “Scindia, the friend of the British, had left his capital; we heard the story from the mouths of the Bundela warriors; she fought gallantly, she was the queen of Jhansi,” said the tweet in Hindi.

Scindia retorted with a series of tweets and asked Ramesh to ‘read history more than poetry’. To buttress his argument, Scindia also posted excerpts from Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Glimpses of World History’. “Thus they (Marathas) had practically inherited the Delhi Empire. The Marathas remained to challenge British supremacy. But the Maratha power went to pieces after the death of Mahadji Scindia.”

Trial of Naval officers in Doha gets underway

The detention of 8 Indian Navy veterans is now in limbo. On March 29, the trial of the former officers based on Qatari laws commenced. The expectation of their early release has taken a backseat after the Qatari court announced individual charges against them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rani Laxmi Bai Jyotiraditya Scindia Jairam Ramesh
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp