Lodge FIRs against those defacing MCD properties, mayor tells officers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday directed civic officials to lodge an FIR against those defacing and destructing properties of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The instruction came after Mayor made a surprise visit to Ward 107 in Vikaspuri during the day.

“During the interaction with locals, it came to light that some people are tying animals in public parks and places. For this, some people have broken the wall of the old school of JJ Colony. In response to this, the Mayor gave instructions for an FIR against those who damaged the property of MCD. Along with this, to prevent encroachment, the officials were directed to install gates in the parks and repair broken walls,” a statement issued from the civic body said.

“The Mayor inspected the Dhobi Ghat of the JJ Colony of Hastsal. During this, she expressed concern over the lack of facilities and the dilapidated condition of the Dhobi Ghat. She instructed the officials to renovate the civil infrastructure here and ensure proper drainage on a priority basis,” it added.

Meanwhile, while visiting Mother and Child Welfare Centre in Hastsal Bazar, the Mayor expressed displeasure over the dilapidated condition” of the centre and said that construction and renovation work should be expedited.

The officials of the centre told her that the renovation work of the building of the centre has to be done.

“All pending issues related to this should be resolved on a priority basis,” said Oberoi, adding that she would keep visiting the wards and review the progress being made by the concerned departments.

