Supreme Court closes contempt case against Delhi Police

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the contempt plea filed by social activist and Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi alleged inaction on the part of Delhi police in the hate speech case in the Hindu Yuva Vahini event organised under the leadership of Sudarshan News TV editor Suresh Chavhanke. On being informed that Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Saket, a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said, "The magistrate shall proceed in terms of CrPC. The matter is disposed of. Our role ends once the chargesheet has been filed." Delhi Police had earlier informed SC that the investigation in the hate speech case over the Hindu Yuva Vahini event organised under the leadership of Sudarshan News TV editor Suresh Chavhanke in Delhi in December 2021 was at an advanced stage. ASG KM Nataraj had also told the bench that the report of Chavankhe's voice sample was expected soon by the forensic science laboratory. Initially, Delhi police had taken a stand that speeches made during the Hindu Yuva Vahini event did not amount to any offence. In the affidavit, it had said that no hate speech was given against any community but the SC while expressing displeasure had asked the police to file a better affidavit.