Teachers training: Supreme Court to hear AAP govt plea on Apr 14

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on April 14 Delhi government’s plea seeking to set aside Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena's March 4, 2023 order wherein he approved State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi government’s proposal to send primary teachers of state-run schools to Finland for training with riders.

The L-G while granting the approval had stated that such teachers trained in the program shall only become trainers in India. He had also said that there was no need for conducting such programmes abroad in future and should be conducted within India.

The plea highlighted the unwarranted and deliberate delay caused by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena in approving the proposal sent by the SCERT to send primary in-charge teachers of government schools in Delhi for teacher training to Finland in the months of December 2022 and March 2023.

Urging the bench to list the plea wherein the government has also sought for declaring that the L-G is bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers; senior advocate AM Singhvi submitted before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala that the L-G was deciding which teachers to send, how to send, and when to send.

It was argued in the plea that L-G by imposing conditions had illegally and unconstitutionally assumed the role of an appellate authority.

“However, by not processing the files with reasonable expedition, the Lieutenant Governor is effectively exercising pocket veto power in areas over which the elected government has exclusive executive power in terms of the Constitution Bench judgment i.e. all subjects in the State and Concurrent List, apart from the three excepted subjects of public order, police and land,” the plea stated.

Delhi government in the plea had also said that L-G instead of considering the proposal in a time-bound manner & through dialogue and discussion kept the matter pending for a long time, thereby stymying the Delhi government’s progress in the realm of education. The issue triggered a war of words between the LG’s office and the government, with the AAP dispensation accusing Saxena of interfering in the government’s work.

