AAP says school near BJP HQ to go

Sanjay Singh alleges BJP has already closed 60,000 government schools across country

Published: 08th April 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to demolish a government school located near the Delhi-BJP headquarters at Rouse Avenue and will build a luxurious park there.

Singh pointed out, “BJP, which is the biggest group of illiterates, has already closed 60,000 government schools across the country, and now they are preparing to bulldoze an MCD school with 14 rooms, near their party headquarters, in which 350 children are studying.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, he added, “When the BJP built their new office in Delhi which should rather be called the ‘Rashtriya Anpadh Bhawan’, their first objective was to capture the neighbouring government school.”  “The Central Public Works Department of the government of India has ordered the demolition of the school, and there is a plan to build a luxurious park for BJP’s illiterates here,” Singh said.

Voicing his apprehension regarding the redevelopment plans of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Sanjay Singh said that the government should demolish all political party offices, including two offices of the BJP, and even of AAP and Congress before any schools are demolished.  Lashing out at PM Modi, Singh said that the Modi governments mainly focus on photo opportunities instead of actual education initiatives.  

“The Prime Minister travelled to his home state, Gujarat and had to take photos in a fake school, because BJP could not make a single world-class government school in Gujarat in 27 years,” Singh added.AAP legislator Durgesh Pathak said that AAP will not allow a single government school to be ruined and will ensure that children’s education is never compromised.

Sunehri Bagh mazars’ caretaker to move NDMC

The caretaker of two ‘mazars’, demolished during an anti-encroachment drive by the NDMC, on Friday said he will approach the civic body with a demand for allocation of land nearby to set up the tomb-shrines. The two mazars, located opposite the Sunehri Bagh mosque near Udyog Bhawan, were demolished on Sunday. Shahbaz Ahmad, 34, who had been taking care of the shrines since 2020, said that  the Waqf Board was informed about the removal of the holy shrines and they are looking for a way to set up the structures again.

