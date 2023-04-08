DCPCR supports marriage equality petitions in SC

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supporting a batch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, the apex child rights body, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has urged the Supreme Court for directing states and the Centre to create public awareness that same-sex family units are “normal” as heterosexual family units and that children belonging to the same are not in any way “incomplete”.

“Unless equal rights are accorded to homosexuals, their acceptance, assimilation and legitimacy will remain under troubled waters. This again is bound to have its bearing upon adolescents,” the application states.

Putting forth a psychological point of view, DCPCR in the application has stated that same-sex couples when compared to heterosexual parents do not have any advantages or disadvantages. While highlighting various examples of countries that have legalised same-sex marriage, it said that multiple studies on same-sex parenting have demonstrated that same-sex couples can be good parents, or not, in the same manner, that heterosexual parents can be good parents or not.

Apex child rights body in the application has also sought for directing the relevant authorities for setting aside resources and creating infrastructure for counselling and psychological assistance to children suffering from bullying or victimisation for belonging to same-sex marriage and also create dedicated helplines for children who are facing the same for belonging to the family of same-sex.

Coupled with this, it has also sought for directing National Council for Education Research and State Council for Education Research to eliminate homophobic content in school textbooks and for rewriting or reenvisaging passages, caricatures, diagrams and references to the family for including a more diverse understanding of family.

DCPCRs application also underscores the need for a gender-neutral approach for issues pertaining to domestic violence, maintenance and custody. It said, “In homosexual marriages, the social reality of a dominant sex and a vulnerable sex may not necessarily arise. Though issues of domestic violence may exist, and so may the need for maintenance, custody etc. to either spouse, the laws may require a gender-neutral approach. But this should not be a matter of concern as this is rather a matter of relief that the power-equation between the spouses is less likely to be titled to either side.”

