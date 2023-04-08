Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP office may shift to DDU Marg

The bungalow was allotted to then Delhi BJP president and South Delhi MP Madan Lal Khurana in 1989 and he gave it for running the office, Khurana’s son Harish Khurana said. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The office of the BJP’s Delhi unit is likely to be moved from Pant Marg to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg close to its national headquarters in the near future, party leaders said on Friday.
The ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the new office building is likely to be held in three-four months, a senior party leader said.

Necessary approvals for beginning the building construction have been sought from the agencies concerned, he said.“The Delhi BJP office will be shifted to the new building once its construction is completed,” he said.

The Delhi BJP office was shifted to its current location — a bungalow on Pant Marg — in 1989.The bungalow was allotted to then Delhi BJP president and South Delhi MP Madan Lal Khurana in 1989 and
he gave it for running the office, Khurana’s son Harish Khurana said.     

