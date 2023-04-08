Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 733 daily Covid cases, most patients recover at home

The chief of Delhi government’s largest Covid-19 hospital said that most of the people getting hospitalised are suffering from underlying medical conditions.

Published: 08th April 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 

By Sangamitra Basak
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday logged 733 fresh Covid cases, the highest in more than seven months, with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

Even though the daily Covid-19 tally is soaring in the city, hospitalisation still remains low, said Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital.

“Total of 11 patients are admitted to our hospital and among them, two are on ventilator support. The patients on the ventilator suffered from severe co-morbid conditions. One had multiple organ failure while the other was on dialysis. The age group of these patients range from 25 to 60 and all of them were fully vaccinated,” he added. Meanwhile, the rest of the nine patients are stable and will be discharged soon after their isolation period is over, he added.

Kumar said that the majority of the patients are recovering at home. “The patients are having normal symptoms such as breathlessness, high fever, sore throat, chills, body ache, cough and cold and recovering under home treatment,” he said. He appealed not to panic but urged them on exercising caution, and diligently follow Covid protocols.

“When symptoms appear, people should immediately isolate themselves from other house members and undergo a test. Once confirmed, they should stay in the identified room and away from other people at home, especially the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease etc.”

More than 3,000 cases of Covid have been recorded in Delhi in the past week, while the tally of active cases has increased by over 121 per cent in the same period, according to official data. The national capital logged 606 cases on Thursday, the highest in over seven months, with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent. The city had last recorded 620 cases on August 26, 2022.

According to data shared by the Delhi government’s health department, the active cases tally on Thursday stood at 2,060, a jump of over 121 per cent since March 30 when the corresponding figure was 932.

