Delhi's egg-citing fare

By Express News Service

Easter Sunday is that time of the year when the entire family comes together to celebrate and break their fast by devouring good food. If you are craving some traditional delectables such as hot-cross buns, ham, duck roast, and devilled eggs, the offerings on menus across restaurants in Delhi-NCR will not disappoint. Celebrate new beginnings in style as you dig into a delicious meal at one of these spaces.

A yummy treat for all ages

Enjoy the fine things in life at this brunch where you can keep the kids entertained with egg painting and cookie making while you partake in some exquisite delights. This vast menu has traditional roasts, honey glazed ham, Yorkshire pudding in addition to other delectable fare.

When: April 9, 12:00 pm onwards

Where: The Imperial New Delhi, Janpath Lane, Delhi

Price: I3,500 plus taxes per person

For reservations, call: 4111 6602/03.

Enjoy the festive flavours

It is time for a scrumptious Easter-themed,all-access pool brunch. The lavish spread includes savoury and sweet Easter delicacies, carving stations, and the yummy duck roast. Children can enjoy egg and bunny painting at the special kids’ zone while adults enjoy live music.

When: April 9, 12:00pm onwards

Where: The Westin Gurgaon, MG Road, Sector 29, New Delhi

Price: I3,050 plus taxes per person

For reservations, call: 96542 45577, 85869 72078

The perfect gourmet menu

If you are looking to create memories on this day, don’t miss this specially-curated Easter brunch. The treats on the menu include a range of traditional gourmet fare that will ensure you are set for the day.

When: April 9, 12:30pm to 3:00pm

Where: Taj Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi

Price: I4,000 plus taxes per person

For reservations, call: 2611 0202

A meal with traditional delights

Break your fast the right way with this Easter brunch with a menu featuring true classics for non-vegetarians and vegetarians. Dishes include shepherd’s pie, honey glazed ham, vegan ceviche and mushroom, truffle lasagne to name a few.

When: April 9, 12:30pm to 4:00pm

Where: Le Meridien Gurgaon, MG Road, Gurugram

Price: I2,599 plus taxes per person (non-alcoholic)

For reservations, call: 70650 11521

Your Easter brunch sorted

This special Easter menu includes delectable treats such as chocolate bunnies, candy-filled eggs, hot cross buns, etc. Looking to elevate your celebrations? Do that with refreshing salads, inviting grills, and expansive mezze platters.

When: April 9, 12:00pm onwards

Where: Syrah, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place,New Delhi

Price: I4,500 plus taxes per person (non-alcoholic)

For reservations, call: 96542 45577, 85869 72078

Delectable treats with a fun twist

Indulge in an extravagant gastronomical journey and celebrate Easter with this brunch that features a kids’ zone with interactive games, Easter egg hunt, and more. Celebrate the goodness of the occasion with a lavish bar and Easter cocktails.

When: April 9, 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Where: Farmer’s Basket by Pluck, Pullman, New Delhi

Price: I2,450 plus taxes per person

For reservations, call: 4608 0840

