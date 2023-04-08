Delhi's egg-citing fare

Home Cities Delhi

Celebrate new beginnings in style as you dig into a delicious meal at one of these spaces.

Easter Sunday is that time of the year when the entire family comes together to celebrate and break their fast by devouring good food. If you are craving some traditional delectables such as hot-cross buns, ham, duck roast, and devilled eggs, the offerings on menus across restaurants in Delhi-NCR will not disappoint. Celebrate new beginnings in style as you dig into a delicious meal at one of these spaces.

A yummy treat for all ages
Enjoy the fine things in life at this brunch where you can keep the kids entertained with egg painting and cookie making while you partake in some exquisite delights. This vast menu has traditional roasts, honey glazed ham, Yorkshire pudding in addition to other delectable fare.

When:  April 9, 12:00 pm onwards
Where:  The Imperial New Delhi, Janpath Lane, Delhi
Price:  I3,500 plus taxes per person
For reservations, call:  4111 6602/03.

Enjoy the festive flavours
It is time for a scrumptious Easter-themed,all-access pool brunch. The lavish spread includes savoury and sweet Easter delicacies, carving stations, and the yummy duck roast. Children can enjoy egg and bunny painting at the special kids’ zone while adults enjoy live music.

When:  April 9, 12:00pm onwards
Where:  The Westin Gurgaon, MG Road, Sector 29, New Delhi
Price:  I3,050 plus taxes per person
For reservations, call:  96542 45577, 85869 72078

The perfect gourmet menu
If you are looking to create memories on this day, don’t miss this specially-curated Easter brunch. The treats on the menu include a range of traditional gourmet fare that will ensure you are set for the day.

When:  April 9, 12:30pm to 3:00pm
Where:  Taj Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi
Price:  I4,000 plus taxes per person
For reservations, call:  2611 0202

A meal with traditional delights
Break your fast the right way with this Easter brunch with a menu featuring true classics for non-vegetarians and vegetarians. Dishes include shepherd’s pie, honey glazed ham, vegan ceviche and mushroom, truffle lasagne to name a few.

When:  April 9, 12:30pm to 4:00pm
Where:  Le Meridien Gurgaon, MG Road, Gurugram
Price:  I2,599 plus taxes per person (non-alcoholic)
For reservations, call:  70650 11521

Your Easter brunch sorted
This special Easter menu includes delectable treats such as chocolate bunnies, candy-filled eggs, hot cross buns, etc. Looking to elevate your celebrations? Do that with refreshing salads, inviting grills, and expansive mezze platters.

When:  April 9, 12:00pm onwards
Where:  Syrah, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place,New Delhi
Price:  I4,500 plus taxes per person (non-alcoholic)
For reservations, call:  96542 45577, 85869 72078

Delectable treats with a fun twist
Indulge in an extravagant gastronomical journey and celebrate Easter with this brunch that features a kids’ zone with interactive games, Easter egg hunt, and more. Celebrate the goodness of the occasion with a lavish bar and Easter cocktails.

When:  April 9, 12:30pm to 3:30pm
Where:  Farmer’s Basket by Pluck, Pullman, New Delhi
Price:  I2,450 plus taxes per person
For reservations, call:  4608 0840

