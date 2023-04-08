Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's private schools may face music if they force parents to buy books from specific shops

The Education Department issued instructions to schools on March 17 to comply with the guidelines on the sale of books and school uniforms.

Published: 08th April 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Textbook, book

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Private schools must either stop forcing parents to buy books and uniforms from specific sellers or be ready to face severe consequences,” said Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi on Friday. While directing the officials to initiate action against private schools that allegedly forced parents of students to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors, Atishi said, “Violation of education department guidelines will not be tolerated.” She said the violation of the Education Department guidelines on books and uniforms by private schools “will not be tolerated” and that strict action will be taken against such schools.

The Education Department issued instructions to schools on March 17 to comply with the guidelines on the sale of books and school uniforms. It said immediate notice must be issued stating the reasons in case of any complaint. And in case of violation, action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the Delhi School Education Act 1973, it added.

“There have been continuous complaints that private schools are forcing parents to buy expensive books and school uniforms from specific vendors. Recently, some parents also met me and brought this to my notice. Those schools should be identified and strict action should be taken against them,” the Education minister said.

Atishi said every parent has the right to obtain proper information about books and uniforms for the upcoming academic session and can arrange them according to their convenience. “The purpose of education should be to build the future of the country, not to earn money,” she added.

According to the guidelines of the Education Department, private schools must display a class-wise list of books and other study materials on their website before the beginning of the new academic session for the information of parents. Additionally, schools must also display at least five nearby shops’ addresses and phone numbers on their website where parents can purchase books and school uniforms, they said.

Parents have the freedom to buy these items from any store at their convenience and the school cannot compel them to purchase from a particular vendor, as per the guidelines. They also state that private schools cannot change the colour, design, or other specifications of school uniforms for at least three years.

