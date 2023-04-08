VW reloaded!

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Taigun, which has received numerous awards and recognitions from Indian and global automotive media publications, is India’s safest SUVW with a 5-star GNCAP rating for adult and child occupants. The Virtus, on the other hand, is the most-awarded premium mid-size sedan in India.

To make these products more accessible, Volkswagen India has extended key design and safety features across the model ranges. Auto Headlights, Auto Coming Home, and Leaving Home lights are now available on the Highline variants of the 1.0l TSI Dynamic line and GT variant of the 1.5l TSI Performance Line of the Volkswagen Taigun. Additionally, the Volkswagen Virtus now offers rear fog lamps across its variants, a safety feature that enhances the visibility of the vehicle on the road.

The updated versions of the Taigun and Virtus will be available across the Volkswagen India network, which comprises 159 sales touchpoints in 118 cities. In addition, all MY23 variants on these carlines are RDE and E20 norms-compliant. Pursuant to these developments and rising input costs, the brand also announced a price hike of up to two per cent across its product portfolio effective from April 1 this year.

The Taigun and Virtus are built on the MQB A0 IN platform and are known for their strong build and safety leadership, progressive design language, turbocharged (TSI) performance, comfort and connectivity features, and German-engineering prowess.

Volkswagen India’s move to enhance the feature offerings on the Taigun and Virtus carlines is a step towards improving their accessibility and value proposition for customers. With safety being a key factor in these products, the addition of new safety features will further enhance their appeal to customers.

