Home Cities Delhi

VW reloaded!

Volkswagen India has enhanced its feature offerings on its popular carlines—the Taigun and Virtus—to increase their value proposition and accessibility for customers

Published: 08th April 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Taigun, which has received numerous awards and recognitions from Indian and global automotive media publications, is India’s safest SUVW with a 5-star GNCAP rating for adult and child occupants. The Virtus, on the other hand, is the most-awarded premium mid-size sedan in India.

To make these products more accessible, Volkswagen India has extended key design and safety features across the model ranges. Auto Headlights, Auto Coming Home, and Leaving Home lights are now available on the Highline variants of the 1.0l TSI Dynamic line and GT variant of the 1.5l TSI Performance Line of the Volkswagen Taigun. Additionally, the Volkswagen Virtus now offers rear fog lamps across its variants, a safety feature that enhances the visibility of the vehicle on the road.

The updated versions of the Taigun and Virtus will be available across the Volkswagen India network, which comprises 159 sales touchpoints in 118 cities. In addition, all MY23 variants on these carlines are RDE and E20 norms-compliant. Pursuant to these developments and rising input costs, the brand also announced a price hike of up to two per cent across its product portfolio effective from April 1 this year.
The Taigun and Virtus are built on the MQB A0 IN platform and are known for their strong build and safety leadership, progressive design language, turbocharged (TSI) performance, comfort and connectivity features, and German-engineering prowess.

Volkswagen India’s move to enhance the feature offerings on the Taigun and Virtus carlines is a step towards improving their accessibility and value proposition for customers. With safety being a key factor in these products, the addition of new safety features will further enhance their appeal to customers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volkswagen Taigun Virtus
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp