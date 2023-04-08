Home Cities Delhi

Woman poisons bizman in hotel, leaves a note saying ‘You were nice’

On interrogation, the accused woman revealed that she was in jail in 2022 and at that time, another lady Madhumita was also lodged in the same jail where they became friends.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old woman was arrested for murdering a Delhi-based businessman at a hotel room in south Delhi’s Safdarjung enclave with the intention of robbing him, officials said on Friday. The accused, identified as Usha alias Anjali alias Nikki alias Nikita, a resident of Panipat, Haryana, after drugging her victim left a note beside him that read, “Sorry Yaar, You were a nice person. I was extremely helpless that I had to do this with you.” Furnishing details, Special CP (Crime) RS Yadav said information was received at police station Safdarjung Enclave on March 31 that a man is lying dead in a hotel room after which the police staff rushed to the spot.

“The body was found and blood was oozing from its mouth,” the Special CP said, adding that the hand note was found near the dead body.The police after a preliminary investigation identified the deceased as Deepak Sethi (53) and found that he had come to the hotel with a woman around 8.30 pm and she left the hotel at about 12:25 am at midnight.Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and the case was handed over to the Crime Branch then started analysing the route taken by the woman after leaving the hotel.

The police obtained a copy of the Aadhaar Card of the suspected woman but the Aadhaar Card was found to be fake. The police team then obtained the mobile number of the deceased Deepak Sethi. After analyzing more than 500 contact details of the deceased Deepak Sethi, the team found some suspect numbers. But the prime suspect’s mobile number was also found issued on fake documents and it was activated only just days back on March 20. “The probe team then found that the suspect’s mobile phone was recharged somewhere in the area of Santgarh, Delhi on March 23. Following the lead, the police reached there and found it was recharged by a Nigerian national, who revealed that the phone belonged to one Nikki who is his live-in partner Madhumita’s friend,” the official said.

During further investigation, the accused woman Nikki alias Nikita was arrested. On interrogation, the accused woman revealed that she was in jail in 2022 and at that time, another lady Madhumita was also lodged in the same jail where they became friends. According to the police, the deceased Deepak Sethi was already known by Madhumita and she had introduced him to Nikki. On March 30 Madhumita and Nikki came to Connaught Place metro station where they met Deepak Sethi who took her to a hotel in S.J. Enclave.

