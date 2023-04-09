Home Cities Delhi

AAP, BJP bicker on Modi’s degree

Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Harish Khurana engage in Twitter spat; Manoj Tiwari wades in.

Published: 09th April 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

AP and BJP continued to spar over PM Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP and BJP continued to spar over PM Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications on Saturday, with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launching a subtle attack on him while responding to a tweet by BJP leader Harish Khurana criticizing the so-called Delhi education model. “If some children are weak in studies, we will teach them by organizing extra classes. One of these children will become the PM of the country in the future."

"We do not want anyone to become PM in the future with a fake degree,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Kejriwal’s response came after Harish Khurana shared a video purportedly showing poor marks scored by Delhi govt school students. Sharing the video, Khurana tweeted, “See the truth of Delhi government schools and Arvind Kejriwal education revolution. Some are scoring 3 marks out of 80, while others scoring 5 and 9 marks. Every year more than 1 lakh children fail in 9th.” “It is said that he brought a revolution in education. It’s amazing” Khurana added.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari too jumped into this Twitter war, saying CM Kejriwal himself has accepted his failure. “Ever since the AAP came into power, lakhs of children have been failing every year but CM is not able to come out of Twitter. Kejriwal just keeps telling lies about the liquor policy,” he tweeted. Kejriwal also took a swipe at the BJP over the govt’s alleged plans to demolish a school adjacent to its office.

“BJP’s name will be etched in history if it demolishes its office to build schools but is doing the opposite which is very painful,” he said, after inaugurating a school in East Vinod Nagar. The remark came even as the BJP refuted AAP’s allegation on Friday that it has ‘encroached’ on a government school land adjacent to its new central office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and is going to demolish the building there. The BJP claimed that the school building was lying abandoned for many years and no school was running there. Also, the building was on the land of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) which had already given a notice to the MCD to take back its possession.

