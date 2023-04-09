Home Cities Delhi

Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor gets first tunnel

Four tunnels are being constructed in Delhi for the 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System for movement in both directions.

Published: 09th April 2023 10:14 AM

The 3-km tunnel is the longest in Delhi made by any tunnel-boring machine and its construction started in January 2022.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor of India’s first rapid rail saw its maiden tunnel breakthrough for the Delhi section on Saturday, officials said.

The tunnel-boring machine, Sudarshan 4.1, achieved the breakthrough in Khichdipur in east Delhi.
The 3-km tunnel is the longest in Delhi made by any tunnel-boring machine and its construction started in January 2022. More than 14,000 high-precision pre-casted tunnel segments have been used to ensure a long tunnel life, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

Manoj Joshi, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, initiated the breakthrough by pushing the lever in presence of Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC. 

The NCRTC said two parallel tunnels of about 3km are being constructed between Anand Vihar and Khichdipur towards New Ashok Nagar RRTS station. Another set of parallel tunnels of about 2km are being constructed between Anand Vihar and Vaishali towards Sahibabad RRTS station.

The RRTS tunnels have a diameter of 6.5 metres, which is highly optimised when compared to global benchmarks of tunnels for a similar design speed of 180 kmph, with wider and higher rolling stock.

The other tunnel boring machine, Sudarshan 4.2, has completed tunnelling of about 2.5 km in the same direction. And Sudarshan 4.3 and 4.4 are boring tunnels in the direction of Sahibabad from Anand Vihar and they have completed tunnelling more than 1.5km and 1km, respectively. 

Joshi said, “The RRTS is aimed to ease regional mobility in NCR thereby reducing vehicular congestion on roads and lowering air pollution. Multi-modal integration has been an important consideration while planning and implementing RRTS.”

