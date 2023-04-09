Home Cities Delhi

Man arrested for raping 15-yrear-old girl in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar

The victim alleged that Farman sexually assaulted her by extending threats of causing harm to her parents, a senior police officer said.

Published: 09th April 2023 10:35 AM

In this representational image, students stage an anti-rape protest.| (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Saturday. 

The accused has been identified as Farman (33), a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-1. The victim alleged that Farman sexually assaulted her by extending threats of causing harm to her parents, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and the accused has been arrested, said the police. On September 27, 2022, the victim’s mother filed a missing complaint following which a case was registered, police said.  

 The victim was found then and during her medical examination, she told police about the sexual assault but while recording a statement before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC, she did not disclose any such incident, they said. 

