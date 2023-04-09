Home Cities Delhi

Man held for lawyer's murder in Delhi's Dwarka 

The accused was a resident of village Sannoth at Narela in Delhi. and was a professional wrestler before he entered  the crime world. He was previously involved in 12 criminal cases, said the police.

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime branch of Delhi Police arrested a 39-year-old wrestler named Parveen for allegedly killing advocate Virendra Kumar Narwal in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector-1 area on Saturday. Narwal (35) was shot dead by two bike-borne men when he was inside an Ertiga car.

“We found out that there was an ongoing feud between the accused and the deceased,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime). The police were stationed at the toll booths to zero down on the accused. 

The police found that Parveen was using a car that he bought some time back and was constantly changing his location. He used to sleep in his vehicle and mostly took routes of small villages, away from highways, the officer said. 

Police said they spotted Pradeep’s car in one of the tolls in Murthal area in Haryana and he was later apprehended from Bhalgarh in Sonepat on Friday. 

 “The team travelled hundreds of kilometres trying to trace him down. The police nabbed the accused from Bhalgarh in Sonepat, Haryana” said the police official. 

White accent car and a local gun with two live cartridges were recovered, they said. The accused had a property dispute with the advocate. In 2015, Kumar filed a petition in court due to which they were not getting compensation, they said.

