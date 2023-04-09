UP officials keen to replicate Yamuna floodplains project: Raj Niwas officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rejuvenation of Yamuna floodplains and two other projects have garnered the attention of authorities in Bareilly district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh who are keen to replicate the model in their city, officials at the L-G House said on Saturday.

The officials said that a delegation comprising of Divisional Commissioner and Vice Chairman of Bareilly Development Authority visited Asita East, Baansera and Dhaula Kuan – IGI Airport Road to get an insight into the three projects, right from the time of their conception to their execution in a cost-effective and time-bound manner.

The team also visited the Waste to Wonder Park at Sarai Kale Khan, in a bid to learn the innovative ways to manage and mitigate the menace of municipal solid waste, they added.

The officers also went into the details of the restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna flood plains being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). They said the development of Asita East could be replicated along the ghats of Ram Ganga River in Bareilly.

The officials also said that the delegation met the L-G and sought to know how these projects were implemented in such a short span of time.

Asita East and the Baansera are ecological sites in the Yamuna riverfront area developed after the directions from L-G VK Saxen in less than six months of time.

Located on the Eastern bank of Yamuna, the development of Asita East and Baansera are part of the Yamuna rejuvenation project. While the work is underway at Baansera, the Asita East site has been thrown open to the public. The DDA is also planning to hold a G-20 event at one of the sites which is scheduled in September.

