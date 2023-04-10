All eyes on you: Tips and tricks for healthy eyes

suparna trikha By

It is important to take care of your eyes, just like you take care of the rest of your face. In this column, I will list out how one can maintain eye health.

Puffy eyes

Everything from the lack of sleep, water retention, stress, and excess alcohol can lead to puffiness of the eyes. Keeping chamomile tea bags in the freezer and placing them on your eyes can work wonders and reduce any swelling. You can also massage the area around your eyes with frozen rose water cubes.

Eyelashes

Many people suffer from thin eyelashes and one of the safest, tested remedies is the use of a few drops of castor oil to gently massage the lashes at night, and leave it overnight. To make a more potent blend, take 20ml castor oil and add 2 drops of rosemary essential oil. Mix this well and store in an air-tight bottle. Apply 2 drops of this mixture to your lashes daily. This will help thicken your lashes and make them lustrous.

Eyebrows

The shape of eyebrows is important not just for women but also for men, as it arches and frames the face. However, I have seen a number of people suffering from dandruff in their brows. This could well be due to unhealthy lifestyle, lack of water, prolonged medication, or even stress. To cure this, take a drop of pure virgin coconut oil. Massage into the eyebrows gently. Then, take a few drops of lemon juice and massage the skin. When cleansing the face, always clean the eyebrow area—wash off any dirt or grime.

Lines and wrinkles

The area around the eyes is the first to show any signs of ageing. This is one among many reasons to keep this area well moisturised and supple. A quick recipe to help maintain the skin around the eye area and reduce any signs of ageing is to take 1tsp of honey and massage the eye area. Leave it on for 10 minutes. Now, take an egg white and beat it till it forms soft peaks. Keep this mixture in the freezer for about 10 minutes. Over the honey-applied skin, apply this egg white mixture using a soft brush. Leave it on till it dries completely. Now, wash the face with cold water and pat dry. Do this once a week to keep the area around the eyes looking young and rejuvenated.

