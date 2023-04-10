Home Cities Delhi

Fresh mayoral polls in Delhi on April 26: MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Bhardwaj refrained from commenting on the party candidate for the Mayor Post. “The matter regarding standing committee members’ election is pending in the court.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 for fresh mayoral polls. Announcing the decision, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that it is necessary to hold an election in April.

Bhardwaj refrained from commenting on the party candidate for the Mayor Post. “The matter regarding standing committee members’ election is pending in the court. I have no idea about the party’s candidate for the mayor post, and a final decision on the same will be taken by the party’s high command,” he told a news agency. The city gets a new mayor after the end of the financial year.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis. The first year is reserved for women, the second year for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Shelly Oberoi Mayor polls
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp