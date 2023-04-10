Fresh mayoral polls in Delhi on April 26: MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 for fresh mayoral polls. Announcing the decision, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that it is necessary to hold an election in April.

Bhardwaj refrained from commenting on the party candidate for the Mayor Post. “The matter regarding standing committee members’ election is pending in the court. I have no idea about the party’s candidate for the mayor post, and a final decision on the same will be taken by the party’s high command,” he told a news agency. The city gets a new mayor after the end of the financial year.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis. The first year is reserved for women, the second year for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.

NEW DELHI: Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 for fresh mayoral polls. Announcing the decision, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that it is necessary to hold an election in April. Bhardwaj refrained from commenting on the party candidate for the Mayor Post. “The matter regarding standing committee members’ election is pending in the court. I have no idea about the party’s candidate for the mayor post, and a final decision on the same will be taken by the party’s high command,” he told a news agency. The city gets a new mayor after the end of the financial year. The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis. The first year is reserved for women, the second year for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });