Tech corner: Latest gadgets 

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Safety on the go

ASUS has launched a Vantage Briefcase that is ideal for travellers on the go. It weighs light—only 0.48kg, and is made of a ballistic nylon interior and Nappa leather exterior. The water/tear-resistant fabric provides longevity and protection. The multiple interior and exterior pockets help you load devices and accessories.asus.com

Perfect for Every day

The new Buds One from IKODOO comes with up to 50dB active noise cancellation. It also sports BT 5.2 connectivity, AI ENC, 27 hours of battery life with wireless charging capabilities and three mics for great call quality. It is available in Diamond Silver and Starry White variants. amazon.in

Faster and better

The new Acer Aspire 3 comes with Intel Core i3 N-series processors for a reliable and affordable computing option. Available in 15.6” and 14” versions, the Aspire 3s are light—starting at only 1.5kg and 18.9mm thickness. The 1080p display is bright and ideal for browsing and streaming. acer.com

On Double Duty

Jetcar’s Corvette C8 is a sports car in parts and a personal watercraft, the hybrid allowing you to go up to speeds of 65mph, powered by a 1.8l four cylinder Yamaha engine.

jetcarusa.info

