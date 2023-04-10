Home Cities Delhi

Umesh Pal murder case: Three held for aiding accused Asad and Ghulam

The duo disclosed that they provided shelter to Asad and Gulam, who are wanted by the UP police in the infamous Umesh Pal murder case.

Published: 10th April 2023

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three men who allegedly gave shelter to Asad and Ghulam wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday. Notably, Asad is the son of gangster-turned-politician-turned-murder convict Atiq Ahmed.

A senior Delhi Police official said that they arrested one person named Avtar Singh in an Arms Act case who disclosed that he also supplied 10 weapons to two persons namely Khalid and Jeeshan.

“We launched manhunt and manual sources were also deployed. Khalid and Jeeshan were arrested from Sheikh Sarai, Delhi on March 28,” the official said. The duo disclosed that they provided shelter to Asad and Gulam, who are wanted by the UP police in the infamous Umesh Pal murder case.

Meanwhile, acting on another tip-off, one person named Jawed was arrested on March 31 in an Arms Act case and he disclosed that Asad and Gulam had met him after Umesh Pal’s murder. “All the three accused have been sent to judicial custody,” the official said.

Umesh was an eyewitness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case in which both Atiq and his brother Ashraf were prime accused along with Atiq’s wife Shaista, his son Asad and their other aides.

