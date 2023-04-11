Home Cities Delhi

10 lakh people support Sisodia, Jain, claims AAP

After the arrest of Sisodia in the liquor scam, the AAP launched a door-to-door signature campaign demanding the release of the senior leaders. 

Published: 11th April 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi during a press conference at party headquarters, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday claimed that more than 10 lakh signatures have been received from across Delhi, demanding the release of senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. After the arrest of Sisodia in the liquor scam, the AAP launched a door-to-door signature campaign demanding the release of the senior leaders. 

The party said that all these letters will be given to the Prime Minister in the form of a petition. To garner the support for their leaders, the party workers, including the Lok Sabha in charge, district in charge, coordinators, legislators and councillors visited around 2,800 polling stations across the city. 

“Our aim to get 10 lakh signatures was accomplished on Sunday. This stack of letters that is present in front of you today has the name, address, signature and phone numbers of over 10 lakh residents of Delhi who have extended their support to the AAP campaign,” said Gopal Rai, AAP leader. 

During this campaign, the party took the people’s signatures on a document, which is attributed to Prime Minister. The said document stated that ‘It wasn’t right of you to arrest Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. This makes me very sad and angry.’ Following this, the document mentioned the work done by Sisodia and Jain while they were cabinet ministers. 

Meanwhile, The senior BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur called this campaign a ‘forgery’ and claimed that phone numbers mentioned in documents are less than 10 digits.  Sharing a picture on Twitter, Thakur alleged that, “ After eating money by corruption in liquor and education, nowadays Kejriwal ji has started eating phone number digits too.” He further added that earlier AAP used to take money by misleading the public and now they are misleading everyone by doing fraud in the name of the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Manish Sisodia Satyendar Jain
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp