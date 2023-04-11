10 lakh people support Sisodia, Jain, claims AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday claimed that more than 10 lakh signatures have been received from across Delhi, demanding the release of senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. After the arrest of Sisodia in the liquor scam, the AAP launched a door-to-door signature campaign demanding the release of the senior leaders.

The party said that all these letters will be given to the Prime Minister in the form of a petition. To garner the support for their leaders, the party workers, including the Lok Sabha in charge, district in charge, coordinators, legislators and councillors visited around 2,800 polling stations across the city.

“Our aim to get 10 lakh signatures was accomplished on Sunday. This stack of letters that is present in front of you today has the name, address, signature and phone numbers of over 10 lakh residents of Delhi who have extended their support to the AAP campaign,” said Gopal Rai, AAP leader.

During this campaign, the party took the people’s signatures on a document, which is attributed to Prime Minister. The said document stated that ‘It wasn’t right of you to arrest Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. This makes me very sad and angry.’ Following this, the document mentioned the work done by Sisodia and Jain while they were cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, The senior BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur called this campaign a ‘forgery’ and claimed that phone numbers mentioned in documents are less than 10 digits. Sharing a picture on Twitter, Thakur alleged that, “ After eating money by corruption in liquor and education, nowadays Kejriwal ji has started eating phone number digits too.” He further added that earlier AAP used to take money by misleading the public and now they are misleading everyone by doing fraud in the name of the public.

