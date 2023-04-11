All anti-national forces that want to halt country's progress against AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All "anti-national forces" that want to halt the country's progress are against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said here on Tuesday.

Describing the AAP's newly-acquired status of a national party in a short span of 10 years as a "miraculous and incredible" achievement, Kejriwal said it brings with it a huge responsibility as well.

He urged people to join the AAP in order to make India the number one country in the world.

"All anti-national forces that want to stop the progress of the country are against the AAP, but the almighty is with us," the Delhi chief minister said in an address at the party headquarters here.

He said the AAP's ideology is based on three pillars -- die-hard honesty, patriotism and humanity -- adding that the aim of the party is to make India the number one country in the world.

"It is time to remember the AAP's ideology. There are three pillars of the AAP's ideology -- kattar imandari (die-hard honesty), kattar patriotism and humanity," Kejriwal said.

He thanked all those who contributed to the AAP's growth and helped it achieve the national party status, and remembered his party colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who are currently lodged in jail.

Kejriwal told the AAP volunteers to be prepared to go to jail if need be and said those who are scared of it should quit the party.

