Body of missing toddler in Greater Noida found at neighbour’s house

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old girl that went missing in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district was found stuffed in a backpack at a neighbour’s home in Greater Noida, an official said on Monday. According to the official, the child had gone missing on April 7 from a rented accommodation in the Devla village in the Surajpur police station area.

The prime suspect i.e. the neighbour, who allegedly smothered the child to death, is still at large. Officials said that the post-mortem report of the toddler that was received on Monday confirmed that the girl was strangulated to death.

The girl’s father had filed a complaint on April 8 with the Surajpur police station about his missing daughter after which an FIR under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged and three teams were formed to find her. He said he had gone out for work and around 2 pm his wife had stepped out of the building for the market.

“When she returned to our first-floor home, our two-year-old daughter was missing,” the father stated. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central Noida) said on Sunday some locals informed the police that there is a foul smell emanating from Kumar’s neighbour’s home after which local police and forensic teams reached there and found the house locked.

“The police team then broke open the door and the child’s body was found in a backpack, hanging from the back of the door along with some clothes. The body was sent for a post-mortem,” the DCP informed. The person from whose accommodation the girl’s body was found is a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district and is still absconding. Multiple teams are currently working on the case, the official added.

