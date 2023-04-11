Cops recover country-made grenades in North Delhi, one detained

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have found over half a dozen country-made grenades in north Delhi’s Holambi Kalan area and detained one person. Though the police did not officially share any information, yet, sources said that the hand grenades were found in a field on the outskirts of Delhi’s Holambi Kala area. “Around 7-8 hand grenades were seized,” sources said.

A bomb-disposal squad was also called at the spot. The cops are investigating the case and will probably share more details on Tuesday. Notably, less than a fortnight ahead of Republic Day this year, a dismembered body of an unidentified man was found from a drain in north Delhi on the instance of two people who were recently arrested for their alleged links with terrorist organisations.

After preliminary interrogation, both the accused led a police team to their rented accommodation at ShradhaNand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy area from where the police recovered two hand grenades.

