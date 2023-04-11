Home Cities Delhi

Cops recover country-made grenades in North Delhi, one detained

The Delhi Police have found over half-a-dozen country-made grenades in north Delhi’s Holambi Kalan area and detained one person.

Published: 11th April 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

grenade

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have found over half a dozen country-made grenades in north Delhi’s Holambi Kalan area and detained one person. Though the police did not officially share any information, yet, sources said that the hand grenades were found in a field on the outskirts of Delhi’s Holambi Kala area. “Around 7-8 hand grenades were seized,” sources said.

A bomb-disposal squad was also called at the spot. The cops are investigating the case and will probably share more details on Tuesday. Notably, less than a fortnight ahead of Republic Day this year, a dismembered body of an unidentified man was found from a drain in north Delhi on the instance of two people who were recently arrested for their alleged links with terrorist organisations.

After preliminary interrogation, both the accused led a police team to their rented accommodation at ShradhaNand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy area from where the police recovered two hand grenades.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grenade Delhi Delhi Crime
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp