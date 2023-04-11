Covid cases set to rise in national capital, says Delhi's health minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the resurgence of high Covid positivity, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday cautioned the public that the daily cases are expected to rise in the coming days due to the densely populated demographic of the city.

However, he said, the Delhi government was on high alert and ready to deal with any eventuality and also urged people to follow the Covid protocols. The minister urged people with flu-like symptoms to wear masks and avoid public places.

“Delhi government and its health department are on high alert. Delhi is a densely populated city. Cases will rise and many people will exhibit flu-like and influenza-like symptoms such as fever and cough. But they will recover,” he said.

“People with such symptoms should not venture out in public places. If at all one has to go to such places then one should wear a mask and observe other safety norms so that they don’t end up infecting others,” the minister added.

Those who are ill or have weak immunity should not venture out of their homes frequently and should avoid crowded places, Bharadwaj said. The national capital reported 699 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Sunday.

Three deaths reported on Sunday were due to various diseases and Covid was “incidental”. In one case, the primary reason was Covid, Bharadwaj told reporters. Referring to the April 7 meeting between the Centre and states over the country’s Covid situation, he said that according to experts XBB 1.16, which is currently the most prevalent coronavirus variant, is not causing severe disease.

“We are conducting genome sequencing of all positive samples. Till now, we have seen that samples have been found with either XBB.1.6 or its sub-variants... Cases are increasing in Delhi. It is usually seen that cases increase, hit a plateau and then start declining. At this point, the city is seeing a spurt in cases,” Bharadwaj added. Delhi logged 535 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

484 new cases; positivity rate 26.58 per cent

Delhi on Monday logged 484 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent, meaning that nearly one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government’s Health department. Three people suffering from COVID-19 died in the national capital. However, the health bulletin stated that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death. With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi’s tally has risen to 20,15,121. The death toll stands at 26,543.

