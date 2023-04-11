Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Priests get training for ‘scientific’ disposal of waste in Yamuna

NEW DELHI: A sensitization-cum-training workshop for priests was organised on Monday to educate them on the scientific disposal of religious waste in Yamuna. Raj Niwas officials said that around 200 priests attended the programme where officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) apprised them of best practices in managing the waste generated after the rituals which are often dumped into Yamuna resulting in further polluting the river.

L-G VK Saxena was present as the chief guest in the programme, they added. According to a statement released by the L-G House, Pujaris were urged by the civic officials to conduct religious rituals using eco-friendly materials and not to use non-biodegradable materials like plastics.

“In this training programme, the pujaris were explained specific best practices that can help prevent pollution in Yamuna.  These included promoting the use of eco-friendly materials in religious offerings, discouraging the dumping of waste or plastic in the river and educating people about waste management practices in temples and ashrams located on the banks of the river. Pujaris were requested to play their part in raising awareness, promoting eco-friendly sustainable practices with local communities and other stakeholders and asked to work in tandem with government agencies,” the statement said.

“They were told that people and religious institutions should strictly prohibit throwing any kind of waste, including flowers, food, plastic, or other non-biodegradable items, into the river. The pujaris should inform people about waste management that the waste should be collected properly and disposed of in designated bins or taken away from the river bank for proper disposal,” it added.

While speaking to the participants, Saxena urged the priests to play the role of educators and change-makers. “Pujaris and purohits play an important role as custodians and guides of various spiritual and cultural practices that often culminate in the generation of waste which is disposed of in the Yamuna. Such disposal causes pollution of Yamuna. You all have a crucial role to play in preventing Yamuna pollution,” he said.

