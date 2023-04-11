Elderly couple brutally murdered; valuables go missing from house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An elderly couple was found dead with their throats slit at their residence in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri on Monday, police said, adding that their daughter-in-law has been arrested for killing them along with her boyfriend.

The deceased comprised a 72-year-old man, who retired as vice principal of a Delhi government school and his 68-year-old wife, a police official said. According to the official, the police received a call at 7.19 am regarding a double murder at Bhagirathi Vihar in Gokalpuri after which the Station House Officer along with other staff rushed to the spot.

The deceased, identified as Radhey Shyam Verma and Veena Verma, were found brutally murdered with their throats slit. The couple was residing on the ground floor of their building while their son Ravi Rattan used to live on the first floor with his wife and a 6-year-old son.

“The house was completely ransacked and Rs 4.5 lakhs and some jewellery was missing from the house,” said DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo. He said that the accused might have entered through the rear iron gate of the house. “The family had been living in this house for the past 38 years,” the official said.

Notably, it was learnt that the deceased Radhey Shyam had recently taken Rs 5 lakhs as advance money to sell off the rear portion of the house. The son, who at present runs a garment and cosmetic shop from the Johripur area, had seen his parents at about 10:30 pm on Sunday night.

