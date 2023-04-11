Long, dry spell may push mercury to 400 C as summer sets in national capital

Home Cities Delhi

The national capital is bracing itself for a prolonged dry spell that is expected to drive temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius at isolated places in the city over the coming week.

Published: 11th April 2023

NEW DELHI:  The national capital is bracing itself for a prolonged dry spell that is expected to drive temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius at isolated places in the city over the coming week. The city logged a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest this year so far.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures and more-than-usual heat wave days in northwest India from April to June. “Dry weather is predicted in Delhi for at least a week. Maximum temperatures are likely to touch the 38-degrees Celsius mark by April 15-16 in the absence of any Western Disturbance,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.

The meteorologist said the mercury may hit the 40-degree Celsius mark at isolated places in the capital by April 17, but a “heat wave is unlikely”. Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, said the city is unlikely to see any pre-monsoon activity in the next 10 days which will drive maximum temperatures up. “Heat wave conditions are likely by April end,” he added.

In 2022, Delhi recorded its second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2  degrees Celsius.  The city saw nine heatwave days in April last year, including four in the first 10 days, which was the maximum in the month since 2010.

It had recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29. This was the highest maximum temperature on an April day in Delhi in 12 years. The city logged six heatwave spells in the summer season last year, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 degrees Celsius at some places.  India logged its hottest February in 2023 since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD.

