MCD school admission forms simplified

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The MCD has launched QR codes in all its schools for the purpose of simplifying the admission process of students. The civic body said that the codes have been placed on the front gates of the schools which will direct to the admission portal after scanning.

“Parents can scan the QR code and fill out the admission form online to get admission for their wards in the schools of their choice. This new initiative is a significant step towards streamlining the admission process and making it more convenient for parents,” a statement released from the MCD said.

Meanwhile, to improve the foundational literacy and numeracy skills of students, the Education Department of the civic agency has introduced new assessment tools that focus on the needs, interests, and core subject areas of students, the MCD said.

