‘Political debate’ turns fatal for truck driver

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A heated conversation during a political debate among two truck drivers turned deadly when one pushed another so fiercely that the other sustained grievous injuries, police said on Monday.

According to the official, the incident was reported from southeast Delhi’s Okhla area. A senior Delhi Police official said that a PCR call regarding a quarrel in Okhla Phase-II was received at the Okhla Industrial Area police station at 10:57 p.m. on Sunday.

DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said that a head constable reached the spot and inquired about the matter following which it was revealed that a scuffle took place between Prabhu Nath and a person named Vikas Chauhan.

An injured Prabhu was shifted to some ‘unknown’ hospital. However, at 3:48 a.m. on Monday, the police were informed by AIIMS authorities that Prabhu Nath was brought dead to the hospital. “A police team reached the hospital and inspected the body. However, no other injury marks were found on the dead body except an abrasion over the nose,” the DCP said.

NEW DELHI: A heated conversation during a political debate among two truck drivers turned deadly when one pushed another so fiercely that the other sustained grievous injuries, police said on Monday. According to the official, the incident was reported from southeast Delhi’s Okhla area. A senior Delhi Police official said that a PCR call regarding a quarrel in Okhla Phase-II was received at the Okhla Industrial Area police station at 10:57 p.m. on Sunday. DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said that a head constable reached the spot and inquired about the matter following which it was revealed that a scuffle took place between Prabhu Nath and a person named Vikas Chauhan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An injured Prabhu was shifted to some ‘unknown’ hospital. However, at 3:48 a.m. on Monday, the police were informed by AIIMS authorities that Prabhu Nath was brought dead to the hospital. “A police team reached the hospital and inspected the body. However, no other injury marks were found on the dead body except an abrasion over the nose,” the DCP said.