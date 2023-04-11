Home Cities Delhi

Transfer case as judge biased, says Sukesh

He filed an application before Principal District & Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma.

Published: 11th April 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged conman accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a prominent businessman, Monday moved a Delhi court accusing the judge hearing the case of bias and seeking its transfer to another judge.

He filed an application before Principal District & Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma. “Since the accused has alleged bias against the Presiding Officer/ ASJ let a copy of the present transfer petition be sent to him elucidating his comments upon the same, which may be placed before for further consideration on April 17, 2023,” the judge said.

The Principal District and Sessions judge directed the jail authorities concerned to produce the accused through a video conference on the next date of hearing.

