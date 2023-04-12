Home Cities Delhi

AAP launches nationwide ‘padyatras’ 

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said these marches will also celebrate the AAP’s achievement of getting national party status.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP on Tuesday said it will hold ‘padyatras’ (foot marches) across the country on Wednesday and appealed to citizens to join the party by giving missed calls on a designated cellphone number. 

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said these marches will also celebrate the AAP’s achievement of getting national party status.  “Our party achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the status of a national party in just 10 years since its inception. Party workers in all states and district offices across the country will hold celebrations on April 12,” Rai said.

Padyatras have also been planned to spread the message of the party and  appeal to citizens to join the movement by giving a missed call on our number,” he added. 

