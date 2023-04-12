Delhi HC notice to Haryana on Yamuna water

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Haryana government to respond to a plea by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure unhindered supply of Yamuna water to the national capital as per an earlier order in view of the impending summer.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed that in spite of an order passed by the High Court in May 2019 directing removal of illegal blockades, images from last month clearly showed such structures blocking the water flow.

The application was filed in a 2013 PIL seeking adequate water supply in the city. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the board, said the present application was not to increase water allocation but only sought implementation of the existing judicial directions on removal of blockades.

The court asked the DJB if the matter should be heard by the Supreme Court on account of it being an inter-state water dispute. The lawyer, however, said the instant case was only a “policing matter” and did not require adjudication of any inter-state water dispute.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Haryana government to respond to a plea by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure unhindered supply of Yamuna water to the national capital as per an earlier order in view of the impending summer. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed that in spite of an order passed by the High Court in May 2019 directing removal of illegal blockades, images from last month clearly showed such structures blocking the water flow. The application was filed in a 2013 PIL seeking adequate water supply in the city. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the board, said the present application was not to increase water allocation but only sought implementation of the existing judicial directions on removal of blockades.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court asked the DJB if the matter should be heard by the Supreme Court on account of it being an inter-state water dispute. The lawyer, however, said the instant case was only a “policing matter” and did not require adjudication of any inter-state water dispute.