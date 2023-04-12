Home Cities Delhi

DUSU hosts ‘chaupal’ to discuss global issues, G20 and environment

The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) organised a discussion on India’s interaction with the world, the G20 presidency, and other global issues such as the environment and sustainability.

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) organised a discussion on India’s interaction with the world, the G20 presidency, and other global issues such as the environment and sustainability.
Around 250 student leaders from 30 colleges took part in the “chaupal” at the Arts Faculty on North Campus on Monday, according to a DUSU statement.

BJP leader and former MP Baijayant “Jay” Panda was the chief guest at the meet, organised in collaboration with Y20. “It was an interactive session wherein the topics of India’s interaction with the world, the G20 presidency, and other global issues like environment and sustainability were discussed from national and global perspectives. It ended with a Q&A session wherein doubts and questions regarding India’s role in the G20 presidency were discussed by the esteemed guests,” according to the statement.

Panda expressed his views on how India’s human resources are a matter of envy for the world. He talked about the contribution of the youth to developing an entrepreneurial environment in the country. Abhinav Prakash, the advisor of the Y20 India Secretariat, explained the themes of the G20 and the opportunities that students can grab in order to participate efficiently in Y20 India. DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said, “It is thrilling for the student community coming from various parts of India and the world to take part in such holistic events, and I’m sure we will be coming up with more such constructive events where students can contribute in the discussions that hold national importance to take it forward in a positive direction.”

