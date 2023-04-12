Home Cities Delhi

Mehrauli mosque row: Delhi HC seeks Centre, ASI reply

The managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board, through the plea, was seeking expeditious disposal of its pending petition against the halt on prayers.

Qutub Minar

Used for representational purpose.(File | EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hearing a plea seeking directions to permit prayers at a mosque in Qutub Complex in Mehrauli area during Ramzan, the Delhi High Court sought the responses of the Centre and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board, through the plea, was seeking expeditious disposal of its pending petition against the halt on prayers. Representing the religious body, Advocate M. Sufian Siddiqui, pointed out that the ‘matter is hanging for some time’.  The counsel contended that there was an urgency in the case as the month of Ramzan is ongoing, which shall soon culminate upon Eid-ul-Fitr, and the worshippers are waiting to offer their prayers in the Mughal Masjid.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice on an application filed by the petitioner committee to advance the date of hearing in the matter from August 21 in light of an order of the Supreme Court requesting the high court to decide the matter as soon as possible.

The board approached the High Court last year with the grievance that the ASI officials completely stopped the offering of namaz in the Mughal mosque on May 13, 2022, in an “absolutely unlawful, arbitrary and precipitous manner”, without serving any notice or order. 

The petition has sought to restrain the authorities from “causing any obstruction or interference in the performance of ‘namaz’ at the mosque in question, that is, a waqf property notified as ‘Masjid adjacent to Eastern Gate of Qutab Minar, Mehrauli’ in Delhi Administration’s Gazette Notification. The petitioner further sought that the court intervenes to ensure that there is no disruption of public order while prayers are offered every day without violating law and order.

