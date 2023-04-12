Pandemic, paramour, property: Decoding Gokalpuri double murder case

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police deployed a team consisting of two ACPs, 8 inspectors and almost 60 subordinate staff to crack the sensational double murder case involving an elderly couple living in Gokalpuri area of east Delhi.

The police have charged their daughter-in-law Monica Verma (30) for the crime, attributing the motive to her resentment with her husband and in-laws imposing ‘restrictions’ on her after getting to know of her extra-marital affair with the co-accused in the case, Ashish, and a desire to usurp their property to settle down with him.

DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey, during a media briefing, said initially, it looked like a case of robbery gone wrong since cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh and jewellery was missing from the house, but the woman confessed to the whole plot during questioning.

Monika is a Delhi University graduate and used to work at a call centre in Noida before she got married in 2016 to Ravi Rattan, son of the deceased Radhey Shyam Verma and Veena, and went on to have a son with him, said the police.

During the Covid lockdown, they say, she took to social media to kill time and went on to make a large number of friends online. One of them was Ashish whom she met on Facebook in August, 2020 and met up with in February, 2021. “They then began meeting frequently at hotels,” Tirkey said.

However, her husband Ravi eventually stumbled on to this illicit relationship and took away her smart phone, giving her a simple feature phone instead. It has also come to the fore that Ashish often took Monika to his house in Ghaziabad and introduced her to his family as his girlfriend. However, when his mother found out that she was married and had a child, she began objecting to the relationship.

According to the police, Monika, already feeling stifled by the ‘interference’ by her husband and his parents, recently found out that her father-in-law was planning to sell the house to relocate to Dwarka. She and Ashish then began plotting to eliminate the old couple. They allegedly met in a hotel on February 20 to hatch the plan to kill the couple, and even procured a fake SIM to facilitate the crime. On Sunday, April 9, after the family retired after dinner by 10.30 pm, Monica allegedly let in Ashish and his associates through the rear entrance to execute the plan.

Son under scanner for woman’s death

The police suspect that a middle-aged man suffering from depression killed his 78-year-old woman by leaving the gas stones on in their apartment in Kirti Nagar on Tuesday. Both Mahender Kaur and her son Surender Pal were found unconscious by the police and rushed to hospital. He is suspected to have ingested sleeping pills after committing the deed.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police deployed a team consisting of two ACPs, 8 inspectors and almost 60 subordinate staff to crack the sensational double murder case involving an elderly couple living in Gokalpuri area of east Delhi. The police have charged their daughter-in-law Monica Verma (30) for the crime, attributing the motive to her resentment with her husband and in-laws imposing ‘restrictions’ on her after getting to know of her extra-marital affair with the co-accused in the case, Ashish, and a desire to usurp their property to settle down with him. DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey, during a media briefing, said initially, it looked like a case of robbery gone wrong since cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh and jewellery was missing from the house, but the woman confessed to the whole plot during questioning. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Monika is a Delhi University graduate and used to work at a call centre in Noida before she got married in 2016 to Ravi Rattan, son of the deceased Radhey Shyam Verma and Veena, and went on to have a son with him, said the police. During the Covid lockdown, they say, she took to social media to kill time and went on to make a large number of friends online. One of them was Ashish whom she met on Facebook in August, 2020 and met up with in February, 2021. “They then began meeting frequently at hotels,” Tirkey said. However, her husband Ravi eventually stumbled on to this illicit relationship and took away her smart phone, giving her a simple feature phone instead. It has also come to the fore that Ashish often took Monika to his house in Ghaziabad and introduced her to his family as his girlfriend. However, when his mother found out that she was married and had a child, she began objecting to the relationship. According to the police, Monika, already feeling stifled by the ‘interference’ by her husband and his parents, recently found out that her father-in-law was planning to sell the house to relocate to Dwarka. She and Ashish then began plotting to eliminate the old couple. They allegedly met in a hotel on February 20 to hatch the plan to kill the couple, and even procured a fake SIM to facilitate the crime. On Sunday, April 9, after the family retired after dinner by 10.30 pm, Monica allegedly let in Ashish and his associates through the rear entrance to execute the plan. Son under scanner for woman’s death The police suspect that a middle-aged man suffering from depression killed his 78-year-old woman by leaving the gas stones on in their apartment in Kirti Nagar on Tuesday. Both Mahender Kaur and her son Surender Pal were found unconscious by the police and rushed to hospital. He is suspected to have ingested sleeping pills after committing the deed.