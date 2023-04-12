Home Cities Delhi

Pandemic, paramour, property: Decoding Gokalpuri double murder case

The deceased, identified as Radhey Shyam Verma and Veena Verma, were found brutally murdered with their throats slit. 

Published: 12th April 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi police arrest Monika in the Gokalpuri Double Murder case, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police deployed a team consisting of two ACPs, 8 inspectors and almost 60 subordinate staff to crack the sensational double murder case involving an elderly couple living in Gokalpuri area of east Delhi.

The police have charged their daughter-in-law Monica Verma (30) for the crime, attributing the motive to her resentment with her husband and in-laws imposing ‘restrictions’ on her after getting to know of her extra-marital affair with the co-accused in the case, Ashish, and a desire to usurp their property to settle down with him. 

DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey, during a media briefing, said initially, it looked like a case of robbery gone wrong since cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh and jewellery was missing from the house, but the woman confessed to the whole plot during questioning. 

Monika is a Delhi University graduate and used to work at a call centre in Noida before she got married in 2016 to Ravi Rattan, son of the deceased Radhey Shyam Verma and Veena, and went on to have a son with him, said the police. 

During the Covid lockdown, they say, she took to social media to kill time and went on to make a large number of friends online. One of them was Ashish whom she met on Facebook in August, 2020 and met up with in February, 2021. “They then began meeting frequently at hotels,” Tirkey said. 

However, her husband Ravi eventually stumbled on to this illicit relationship and took away her smart phone, giving her a simple feature phone instead. It has also come to the fore that Ashish often took Monika to his house in Ghaziabad and introduced her to his family as his girlfriend. However, when his mother found out that she was married and had a child, she began objecting to the relationship. 

According to the police, Monika, already feeling stifled by the ‘interference’ by her husband and his parents, recently found out that her father-in-law was planning to sell the house to relocate to Dwarka. She and Ashish then began plotting to eliminate the old couple. They allegedly met in a hotel on February 20 to hatch the plan to kill the couple, and even procured a fake SIM to facilitate the crime.  On Sunday, April 9, after the family retired after dinner by 10.30 pm, Monica allegedly let in Ashish and his associates through the rear entrance to execute the plan. 

Son under scanner for woman’s death
The police suspect that a middle-aged man suffering from depression killed his 78-year-old woman by leaving the gas stones on in their apartment in Kirti Nagar on Tuesday. Both Mahender Kaur and her son Surender Pal were found unconscious by the police and rushed to hospital. He is suspected to have ingested sleeping pills after committing the deed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gokalpuri murder case
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp