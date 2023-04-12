Police arrest Noida man who killed toddler and stuffed body in backpack

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Noida Police on Tuesday said they have arrested the man who is accused of killing his neighbour’s two-year-old daughter whose body was found stuffed in a backpack hung behind a door at his rented accommodation. The accused, identified as Raghvendra alias Raghav Singh, was nabbed from a prepaid taxi booth near the Ghaziabad railway station.

The victim child had gone missing on April 7 from a rented accommodation in the Devla village in the Surajpur police station area. Officials told The New Indian Express that the post-mortem report of the toddler that was received on Monday confirmed that the girl was strangled to death.

The girl’s father had filed a complaint on April 8 with the Surajpur police station about his missing daughter after which an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC was lodged and three teams were formed to find her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central Noida) said on Sunday some locals informed police that there is a foul smell emanating from Kumar’s neighbour’s home after which local police and forensic teams reached there and found the house locked. “The police team then broke open the door and the child’s body was found in a backpack, hanging from the back of the door along with some clothes. The body was sent for a post-mortem,” the DCP said.

It was the accused Raghvendra from whose accommodation the girl’s body was found. After the body was recovered, the accused went absconding, however, multiple teams working on the case kept tracking him and he was ultimately traced at the Ghaziabad railway station. During interrogation, he told the cops that he had planned to abduct the child and later demand Rs 2 lakh from her father. However, as his plan failed and the mother raised an alarm, he got scared and smothered the child to death with a shawl.

