Home Cities Delhi

Portion of mosque in Delhi's Bengali Market razed

According to officials, the “illegal structure’ was raised a few months back on the “encroached” portion.

Published: 12th April 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in front of a mosque near Bengali Market in central Delhi on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A portion of a mosque in the Bengali market was demolished in a joint encroachment action by Land and Development Office (L&DO), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the demolition took place around 6:30 am wherein one of the boundary walls was removed. They said that the “illegal structure’ was raised a few months back on the “encroached” portion.  However, the mosque officials have alleged that no prior notice was sent to them before taking up the exercise.

Suvasish Das, chief of L&DO, said that the demolition was carried out to implement a judicial order. “We only followed the judicial process. I have nothing more to comment on the matter,” he said. The mosque is said to be around 250 years old. The portion which was demolished was made of concrete few months ago. Two rooms were also constructed during the renovation.

While there was no official statement from the civic agency, Parag Kumar Singh, Director (Press & information), NDMC, said the civic council’s officers were present on the spot to support the demolition which was primarily carried out by the L&DO.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police, which was also present to manage the law and order situation, said that noted lawyer Mehmood Paracha tried to block the demolition. “A joint encroachment removal drive was being conducted at Plot no. 205, Bengali Market by L&DO, CPWD and NDMC. In this regard, advocate Mehmood Paracha was hindering the ongoing work. He was shown the order by the civil staff to no avail. Thereafter, he was removed from the spot and allowed to leave,” DCP (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said in a statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp