Temperature soars to 34.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 16.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, which were reportedly four notches above normal. The weather office had forecast strong surface winds later in the day.

Meanwhile, the city on Monday logged a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures and more-than-usual heat wave days in northwest India from April to June.

On Tuesday, the relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent, according to the IMD data. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD added. Delhi’s air quality stood in the poor category as the air quality index (AQI) read 247. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

