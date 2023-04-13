Home Cities Delhi

Agency torturing Delhi excise policy case witnesses, kin of accused: AAP MP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that the  Enforcement Directorate (ED) is using ‘brutal and inhumane tactics’ against witnesses in the Delhi excise policy case. 

AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   AAP MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that the  Enforcement Directorate (ED) is using ‘brutal and inhumane tactics’ against witnesses in the Delhi excise policy case.  Singh shared the accounts of individuals who have filed court petitions alleging coercion by the ED to give false statements in the Delhi excise policy case, including Chandan Reddy, Arun Pillai, Sameer Mahandru, Bhushan Belagavi, Manaswini Prabhune, and Raghav Reddy. 

He alleged that wives, daughters, and elderly parents of individuals were threatened and harassed to extract false information against political leaders. He shared Reddy’s petition to the High Court, accusing the ED of beating him so much that both his eardrums burst, threatening his family, and coercing him to sign a statement. 

Singh also alleged that ED mocks the rule of law by repeatedly summoning Siosdia’s personal secretary Davender Sharma for long interrogations without prior notice and on-camera interrogations.
He claimed that he will present this matter in Parliament again and hold ED officials accountable for their inhumane actions. “I intend to present the facts and call for an assessment of the ED’s conduct, against which petitions have been filed by citizens in the courts,” added Singh. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to double down on the charges against the ED. “The allegations leveled by Sanjay Singh against the ED are very serious.”   However, the Delhi BJP refuted the charges, saying the AAP has grown “totally frustrated” by the repeated rejections of bail applications of its leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. 

“AAP leaders including Singh are scared that the evidence in the liquor scam case is building up and soon the law may catch up with Arvind Kejriwal himself,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

