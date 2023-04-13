Bomb threat at school turns out to be a hoax

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of a school in South Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar were evacuated on Wednesday morning after receiving a bomb threat via an email, creating panic among students and parents. After hours of meticulous searches, police declared it a hoax call.

Earlier in the day, the panicked students and parents of The Indian School gathered outside the school as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. An email was sent to the school claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises. The school was evacuated as a precaution, they added.

A senior police officer said a school employee named Brijesh informed them about the e-mail.

Meanwhile, at 2:51 pm, a thorough checking of the school premises was undertaken by BDS, BDT and SWAT teams after evacuating the premises, said the police.

Videos from outside the school showed a large crowd assembled at the gate. “We received a message from the school asking us to take our children home,” one of the parents said. “This is not the first time the school had received a bomb threat. Last year, in November, the administration received a similar email from an unknown sender which was a hoax email. Our teams are at the spot with Bomb Disposal Squad and dog squad,” said Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South).

The police said that they are trying to ascertain from where the email originated as the November hoax email was sent from Germany. The police is investigating the matter to identify the perpetrator.

Second such bomb hoax

