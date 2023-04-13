Home Cities Delhi

Bomb threat at school turns out to be a hoax

An email was sent to the school claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises. The school was evacuated as a precaution, they added.

Published: 13th April 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel troop into the school premises to investigate the veracity of the threat, on Wednesday| Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Students of a school in South Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar were evacuated on Wednesday morning after receiving a bomb threat via an email, creating panic among students and parents. After hours of meticulous searches, police declared it a hoax call.  

Earlier in the day, the panicked students and parents of The Indian School gathered outside the school as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. An email was sent to the school claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises. The school was evacuated as a precaution, they added.

A senior police officer said a school employee named Brijesh informed them about the e-mail. 
Meanwhile, at 2:51 pm, a thorough checking of the school premises was undertaken by BDS, BDT and SWAT teams after evacuating the premises, said the police.

Videos from outside the school showed a large crowd assembled at the gate. “We received a message from the school asking us to take our children home,” one of the parents said. “This is not the first time the school had received a bomb threat. Last year, in November, the administration received a similar email from an unknown sender which was a hoax email. Our teams are at the spot with Bomb Disposal Squad and dog squad,” said Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South).

The police said that they are trying to ascertain from where the email originated as the November hoax email was sent from Germany.  The police is investigating the matter to identify the perpetrator. 

Second such bomb hoax
The police said that they are trying to ascertain from where the email originated as the November hoax email was sent from Germany. The police is investigating the matter to identify the perpetrator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp