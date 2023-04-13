Delhi BJP to launch public awareness campaigns

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the Delhi assembly election is probably two years away, the BJP unit of Delhi is already prepped for it. The saffron party had been out of power in India’s capital for well over 24 years, with late Sushma Swaraj being the last BJP CM of Delhi in 1998.

Mapping the party’s future strategy for assembly elections, its city unit president Virendra Sachdeva announced that it will hold public awareness campaigns for the next three months to communicate with the city’s voters.

Additionally, the party will hold several demonstrations across the city against the incumbent AAP government to expose its ‘misdeeds’. Sachdeva also emphasised the use of social media to corner the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections. He directed the party workers to run Twitter hashtag ‘criminal AAP’.

“During municipal elections, our party received good responses on social media. We are continuing with the same rhythm for the upcoming assembly elections,” said a party worker. Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday staged a protest outside AAP headquarters demanding the resignation of the head of the AAP government, CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In another political development, the AAP accelerated their poster campaign against the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Hoardings saying “We miss you Manish ji” along with pictures of Sisodia were put up at the major locations of the national capital and on the auto rickshaws.

Taking a dig at the posters, the BJP-Delhi Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor tweeted, “Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party have put up hoardings saying that they miss Manish Ji. It is a good thing that you miss Manish, but how did you forget Satyendra Jain?”

