Delhi govt to devise summer action plan to tackle pollution, focus on 16 issues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the summer approaching, environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday asked all Delhi government departments to submit plans and suggestions on the basis of which a summer action plan will be prepared.

Rai chaired a meeting of all concerned departments at the Delhi Secretariat regarding the Summer Action Plan. The environment minister said that all the departments have been assigned different responsibilities on the 16 focus points, according to which the Summer Action Plan will be prepared. All departments have been directed to submit their detailed action plans and suggestions to the environment department within 7 days.

Rai said, “Immediate and long-term action plans for the control of Delhi’s pollution will be put into effect as part of this action plan. In this regard, a joint meeting of all the relevant departments was held on Wednesday at the Delhi Secretariat.”

Focus points and their nodal agency:

Dust Pollution: PWD, MCD, DCB, NDMC, DDA, CPWD, IF&CD, DSIIDC, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Metro and Revenue Department have been appointed as nodal agencies

Industrial Pollution: MCD, Revenue, DSIIDC and DPCC have been appointed as the nodal agency for industrial pollution.

Noise Pollution: Delhi Police, MCD, Revenue Department, DSIIDC and DPCC have been appointed as nodal agencies.

Water Pollution: Delhi Jal Board, DPCC, DDA, and IF&CD have been appointed as nodal agencies for water pollution.

Solid Waste Management: MCD has been appointed as the nodal agency for this.

Tree Plantation: The Forest Department has been appointed as the nodal agency

Tree Transplantation Policy: The nodal agency for this is the Forest Department.

Real-Time Apportionment Study- Work is being done in collaboration with IIT Kanpur for Real-Time

Apportionment Study. DPCC is the nodal agency.

Open Burning: MCD, NDMC, DCB, Development Department, I&FC, Delhi Fire Service, DDA and Revenue Department have been appointed as nodal agencies

Development of City Forest: The Forest Department has been appointed as the nodal agency.

Urban Farming: Department of Horticulture (Environment Department) has been made the nodal agency for urban farming.

Development of Jheel/Ponds - Wetland Authority (DPGS), Revenue Department, DDA, Forest Department, MCD has been appointed as its nodal agency.

Development of Park (Harit Park): Delhi Park and Garden Society, MCD, DDA have been appointed as the nodal agency for this.

E-Waste Eco Park : Its nodal agency has been appointed by the Environment Department, DSIIDC and MCD.

Eco Club Activity: The environment department has been appointed as the nodal agency

Dialogue with neighbouring states: Surrounding states also play a major role in increasing pollution that is why dialogue will be established with neighbouring states.

