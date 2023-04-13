Man who forged passport for Deepak Boxer held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly helped gangster Deepak Boxer flee the country by getting him a fake passport, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Mehfooz Khan alias Bhura Dalal, to learn about legal complications and the loopholes with regard to his illegal business took admission in an LLB course; however, he left the studies after two years.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said it emerged that one such agent known as Bhura Dalal of Moradabad, UP helped prepare the fake passport. “It was revealed that after the arrest of Deepak Boxer, this person was absconding and hiding in Delhi,” he said.

On April 11, information was received that Dalal would meet an associate to deliver fake passports and other forged documents. Acting on the tip-off, the Special Cell laid a trap and apprehended the accused from Gurudwara Road, Sector 15 Rohini, Delhi.

“On search, he was found in possession of six passports, two photocopies of passports and two Aadhar Cards,” the senior official said. The accused allegedly disclosed that he came to Delhi from Bareilly to deliver these documents. He further disclosed that he had been absconding after reading the news about the arrest of Deepak Boxer, whose forged IDs and fake passport were got prepared by him, police said.

