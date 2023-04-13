New Central govt colonies to offer more open, green space to residents

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the redeveloped General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies at Mohammadpur and Thyagraj Nagar, inaugurated on Wednesday, a considerable reduction in the ground coverage has been achieved with three time increase in the green area coverage. This paves the way for providing more open green space for healthy lifestyle.

Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the GPRA colonies along with General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA) 2 developed at Kasturba Gandhi Marg. He said that redevelopment of these colonies have been done using ‘Shear Wall Monolithic Construction Technology’, one of the six modern, sustainable and fast-building technologies shortlisted from the ‘Global Housing Technology Challenge’ declared by PMNarendra Modi in 2019.

He also highlighted that the Central Public Work Department has used features such as 100 per cent solar power generation, energy efficient fittings, waste treated water and rainwater harvesting. Footing and slabs are designed as an integrated unit. Reinforcement is continuous and interlocks with all the structural components of the building, said officials.

The newly redeveloped GPRA colony at Mohammadpur has 708 units — 380 Type II and 328 Type III — and it has been completed with 25% saving against the sanctioned cost of Rs 362 crore. GPRA at Thyagraj Nagar has 703 units — 371 Type II, 287 Type III and 45 Type IV — and it has been completed with 30% saving against the sanctioned cost of Rs 392 crore.

“The availability of these two complexes will not only meet the accommodation needs of the employees but will also help in the commuting and government work of all concerned,” said Puri.

NEW DELHI: In the redeveloped General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies at Mohammadpur and Thyagraj Nagar, inaugurated on Wednesday, a considerable reduction in the ground coverage has been achieved with three time increase in the green area coverage. This paves the way for providing more open green space for healthy lifestyle. Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the GPRA colonies along with General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA) 2 developed at Kasturba Gandhi Marg. He said that redevelopment of these colonies have been done using ‘Shear Wall Monolithic Construction Technology’, one of the six modern, sustainable and fast-building technologies shortlisted from the ‘Global Housing Technology Challenge’ declared by PMNarendra Modi in 2019. Sh. @HardeepSPuri, Minister @MoHUA_India & @PetroleumMin dedicated to the Nation, ‘GPOA-2’ @ Kasturba Gandhi Marg & Redeveloped ‘GPRA’ @ Mohammadpur & Thyagraj Nagar, New Delhi. Details: https://t.co/hvWPLOMnLP@PMOIndia @Secretary_MoHUA @AmritMahotsav @PIB_India @ANI @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/6O2a8pOQ1Tgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — PIB Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (@PIB_MoHUA) April 12, 2023 He also highlighted that the Central Public Work Department has used features such as 100 per cent solar power generation, energy efficient fittings, waste treated water and rainwater harvesting. Footing and slabs are designed as an integrated unit. Reinforcement is continuous and interlocks with all the structural components of the building, said officials. The newly redeveloped GPRA colony at Mohammadpur has 708 units — 380 Type II and 328 Type III — and it has been completed with 25% saving against the sanctioned cost of Rs 362 crore. GPRA at Thyagraj Nagar has 703 units — 371 Type II, 287 Type III and 45 Type IV — and it has been completed with 30% saving against the sanctioned cost of Rs 392 crore. “The availability of these two complexes will not only meet the accommodation needs of the employees but will also help in the commuting and government work of all concerned,” said Puri.